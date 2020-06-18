Lady Gaga’s Tummy Sparks Pregnancy Speculations
There are speculations Lady Gaga is pregnant after she was pictured with a slightly rounder tummy.The singer is dating Silicon Valley socialite Michael Polansky and there have been rumours that she is trying to get pregnant.
Photos of Lady Gaga
A few months ago, a source close to Lady Gaga told Radar Online that the star had baby fever, but apparently doesn’t want to wait around for a man.
“She had an epiphany in the hospital, after she and a fan fell off stage in Las Vegas,” the source said.
Now, with a man in the picture and a round tummy, fans are speculating on Twitter that she’s pregnant after her new photos were shared online.
15 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
Leave a Reply