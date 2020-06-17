Meghan Markle’s Mum moves in with Meghan and Harry to become ‘unofficial Nanny’

Meghan Markle has “moved mum Doria Ragland into the £8 million LA mansion” she rents with husband Prince Harry. The social worker has become an unofficial nanny to her grandson Archie, one, and will continue to help Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, if they extend their brood, a source said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to be looking to buy the eight-bedroom home – in the famous 90210 postcode of Beverley Hills – which helpfully has its own ‘granny annexe’ for Doria.

A source said: “Doria has her own quarters and whilst a few of Harry’s chums have been ribbing him about living with his mother-in-law, he has a brilliant relationship with her.

Another source told the Mail Meghan sees her mum, 63, as “her rock”.

They said Meghan wants to keep her close as she “doesn’t trust many people” outside of her close friends and family.

Doria was already living in LA. She owns a home in View Park, Windsor Hills, described as “one of LA’s hidden gems” on property websites.

She previously stayed with the couple at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, moving in just ahead of Archie’s birth.