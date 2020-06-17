International Student Endowment Scholarship At Belmont University, USA 2020 – Apply Here
The Belomont University introduced the International Student Endowment Scholarship In order to support students who are interested in pursuing a degree program with finances.
Application Deadline: July 1, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: $1000-$4000
Number of Awards: Not Specified
Eligible Field of Studies: Undergraduate degree program in accounting, art, Asian studies, engineering, science, business, music, communications, etc.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must hold a diploma or certification of high school.
- Applicants must be Christian Faith Students
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must ne fluent in English Language
Application Process: There is no need to send your application for this application separately as all the participants will automatically be considered for this program after enrolling in an undergraduate degree course.
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
