International Student Endowment Scholarship At Belmont University, USA 2020 – Apply Here

The Belomont University introduced the International Student Endowment Scholarship In order to support students who are interested in pursuing a degree program with finances.

The institution has been providing academically challenging education that enables students to put the impact on the world. It is consistently recognized as the most innovative university.

Application Deadline: July 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $1000-$4000

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligible Field of Studies: Undergraduate degree program in accounting, art, Asian studies, engineering, science, business, music, communications, etc.

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold a diploma or certification of high school.

Applicants must be Christian Faith Students

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must ne fluent in English Language

Application Process: There is no need to send your application for this application separately as all the participants will automatically be considered for this program after enrolling in an undergraduate degree course.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information