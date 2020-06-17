International Financial Aid At United Arab Emirates University 2020 – Apply Here
The United Arab Emirates University is providing support to individuals with high academic credentials and are willing to study for a degree programme at the Institution.
The Full tuition fee support will provide a 100% tuition waiver to qualified students. The partial tuition fees support will grant a 50% tuition waiver.
Application Deadline: July 2020
Eligible Countries: ANY
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: Full/partial tuition fees
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be international students
- Applicants must have applied for an undergraduate program at the United Arab Emirates University.
- Applicants must be proficient in English Language
How To Apply: There is no separate application system. Students who want to get this application must apply for admission in an undergraduate degree program at the university via the university’s online application system
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
