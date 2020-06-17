Cardi B shows off her Peacock Tattoo ‘makeover’ (photos)

Cardi B‘s famous thigh tattoo got a revamp. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to share side-to-side before and after photos of her ink, with the refurbished tat looking a lot brighter, more detailed and overall way better.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted,” Cardi captioned the photo, thanking tattoo artist Jamie Schene.