2020 MTN Scholarship Scheme For Nigerians – Apply Here
Are you a Nigerian seeking for financial assistance in studying for a degree program in Nigeria? If yes, here is one for you;The MTN Scholarship Scheme is awarding scholarship opportunities to qualified high performing students who are interested in pursuing a degree program in Nigeria. This scholarship is made up of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme (MTN STSS) and the MTN Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students (MTN SSBS)
Application Deadline: 21st July 2020
Eligible Countries: Nigeria
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Scholarships: N200,000.00 annually till graduation
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be eligible 300 level students studying Science & Technology related courses and blind students studying in Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education) across Nigeria
- Applicants must be Nigerians
- Applicants must be able to demonstrate English Language proficiency
Application Process:
- Click Here To Access The MTN Science & Technology Scholarship Scheme Form
- Click Here To Access The Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students Form
Visit The Official Website For More Information
