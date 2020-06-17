2020 MTN Scholarship Scheme For Nigerians – Apply Here

Are you a Nigerian seeking for financial assistance in studying for a degree program in Nigeria? If yes, here is one for you; The MTN Scholarship Scheme is awarding scholarship opportunities to qualified high performing students who are interested in pursuing a degree program in Nigeria. This scholarship is made up of the MTN Science and Technology Scholarship Scheme (MTN STSS) and the MTN Scholarship Scheme for Blind Students (MTN SSBS)

Application Deadline: 21st July 2020

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Scholarships: N200,000.00 annually till graduation

Eligibility:

Applicants must be eligible 300 level students studying Science & Technology related courses and blind students studying in Public Tertiary Institutions (Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education) across Nigeria

Applicants must be Nigerians

Applicants must be able to demonstrate English Language proficiency

Application Process:

Visit The Official Website For More Information