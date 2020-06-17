2020 International Gold Scholarship At University of Plymouth – UK (Apply Here)
The University of Plymouth is awarding the International Gold Scholarship to Excellent students who would otherwise be unable to attend the Institution due to financial reasons.
All the winners will get a waiver of £4000 in tuition fees for the first year. Apart from this, they may also gain the following benefits:
- 10% off the successive year’s tuition fee if an overall grade of 60% or above is maintained
- 20% off the successive year’s tuition fee if an overall grade of 70% or above is maintained.
Application Deadline: June 30, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Award: £4000
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligible Field of Studies:
- BSc (Hons) Psychology
- BSc (Hons) Psychological Studies
- BSc (Hons) Psychology with Sociology
- BSc (Hons) Psychology with Criminology and Criminal Justice Studies
- BSc (Hons) Psychology with Human Biology
- MPsych (Hons) Advanced Psychology
- MPsych (Hons) Clinical Psychology
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be international students
- Applicants must have applied for one of the programs given above.
- Applicants must have a high school diploma in an equivalent field.
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To Apply: After applying for an approved course at the university; applicants will be eligible to send their application for this application program.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
