2020 International Gold Scholarship At University of Plymouth – UK (Apply Here)

The University of Plymouth is awarding the International Gold Scholarship to Excellent students who would otherwise be unable to attend the Institution due to financial reasons.

All the winners will get a waiver of £4000 in tuition fees for the first year. Apart from this, they may also gain the following benefits:

10% off the successive year’s tuition fee if an overall grade of 60% or above is maintained

20% off the successive year’s tuition fee if an overall grade of 70% or above is maintained.

Application Deadline: June 30, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: £4000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies:

BSc (Hons) Psychology

BSc (Hons) Psychological Studies

BSc (Hons) Psychology with Sociology

BSc (Hons) Psychology with Criminology and Criminal Justice Studies

BSc (Hons) Psychology with Human Biology

MPsych (Hons) Advanced Psychology

MPsych (Hons) Clinical Psychology

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students

Applicants must have applied for one of the programs given above.

Applicants must have a high school diploma in an equivalent field.

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: After applying for an approved course at the university; applicants will be eligible to send their application for this application program.

