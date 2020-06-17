2020 Faculty of Arts Dean’s Merit International Scholarship at University of Ottawa – Canada ( Apply Here )

The University of Ottawa in Canada is pleased to offer the Faculty of Arts Dean’s Merit International Scholarship to deserving applicants who are interested in pursuing a degree program at the Institution.

The Faculty of Arts awards 10 of these renewable financial aids, each valued at a total of $4,000 for the academic year 2020-2021.

Application Deadline: August 31, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $4,000 ($1,000 per year)

Number of Awards: 10

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a previous year degree.

Applicants must have a minimum admission average of 90%.

Applicants must be International students

Applicants will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency

How To Apply: Interested applicants must take admission in the undergraduate degree program at the University of Ottawa. After getting enrolled, all applications must be submitted online.

Visit The Official Webpage For More Information