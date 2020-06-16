Washington Mayor Sued for Painting Black Lives Matter on the Street leading to the White House because it shows ‘Racial Favoritism’

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is being sued after commissioning a group of artists to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on a road that leads to the White House. The activists claim that Bowser violated the First Amendment and is showing preference to ‘the Black Lives Matter cult orthodoxy,’ according to the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

She is also accused of violating the Fourteenth Amendment because the banner allegedly conveys that black people are the favored race of the city.

In the complaint, the activists argue that renaming the street outside Lafayette Square, where President Trump had an ill-timed photo op, ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’ is showing bias for one ethnicity and faith.

Named as plaintiffs are Rich Penkoski, a self-proclaimed DC street preacher; Chris Servier, a former Judge Advocate General; and Tex Christopher, a DC lobbyist.

In the lawsuit, Penkoski and his co-plaintiffs assert that the ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign is ‘a legal weapon against non-observers of the Black Lives Matter religion.’

They suggest that Bowser take down the banner and that three other banners are painted in the city in their place.

First, they suggest a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ banner for law enforcement and, second, a ‘Green Lives Matter’ banner for National Guard units that were called by Trump to respond to protesters.

Lastly, they recommended an ‘All Lives Matter’ banner which is a ‘secular’ and ‘self-evident message that is in the Declaration of Independence itself.’

The plaintiffs also took offense to a corner of Lafayette Square being renamed ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza.’

They suggested the name being changed to something either secular or to rename another street ‘Jesus is the answer Plaza.’

Penkoski and the other plaintiffs say they are seeking damages for ‘mental anguish and emotional distress’ as well as ‘for the violation of their constitutional rights.’

However, a specific amount was not listed.