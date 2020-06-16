Video Shows Looters taking $375,000 worth of Designer Handbags from a luxury Store in New York

Looters who ransacked a shop in the Soho section of New York City on June 1 stole more than $375,000 worth of designer handbags from luxury brands like Hermes, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga, a video now released by the New York Police Department shows. The NYPD is asking the public for help in identifying the individuals who were seen walking out of the Rebag store on West Broadway at around 11.30pm on June 1.

Rebag was one of several Soho-based businesses that were destroyed and looted in the days following the police-involved killing of George Floyd.

The shop sells new and used designer handbags. It has nine locations in the United States, including four in New York, two in Florida, and three in California.

The surveillance video shows several people who broke in through the front door walking out with boxes and bags.

The night of June 1 saw widespread looting in New York.

The NYPD said 2,330 stores were burglarized amid protests that were part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A ring of between 15 and 20 people targeted the city’s Henry Cowit and grabbed an estimated $750,000 worth of fur goods.

The grab was captured on surveillance camera around 10:30pm and a large group was seen climbing over a security barrier once in store.

At a nearby Rite Aide pharmacy, opportunists also raided $60,000 worth of prescription medication.

Bronx man Julian Cepeda, 21, was charged with burglary after he was caught inside a Dolce and Gabbana store on Mercer Street wearing a $1,200 shirt and carrying a $435 pair of Chanel sunglasses.

Ashford Adedeji, 21, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property after police found him near Grand and Elizabeth Streets with ‘red strappy women’s Gucci shoes,’ multiple Dolce and Gabbana sneakers, GStar sneakers, Beats headphones and two wrenches.

Victoria’s Secret was also targeted. Keona James, 26, was caught with lingerie from inside a Midtown branch carrying lingerie.

Cops say that Kristina Williams, 20, punched an officer in the head at the Soho location when he was arresting her.

The looting prompted New York City authorities to introduce an 11pm curfew, which was maintained for several days afterward.

Looting was still reported, though the number of cases gradually decreased. Watch the video below.