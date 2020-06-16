N-Power Beneficiaries to Serve for Less than 2yrs — FG

The beneficiaries of the N-power scheme will henceforth serve for less than two years, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said.

She said this was part of the restructuring of the scheme which the government was set to undertake to make the N-power programme more efficient.

She spoke in Abuja on Wednesday at an inter-ministerial dialogue.

She said her ministry had undertaken a review and re-appraisal of the programme in order to strengthen its design and streamline it for efficiency.

“Part of the reforms and streamlining will see a reduction in tenure, launch of the Integrated National Social Investment Programme which is intended to reposition N-SIP to cater to vulnerable groups in society by providing them access to shock responsive interventions, life skills & mentorship in order to systematically lift people out of poverty,” she said.

Others, she said, included enrolling more women on the programme to empower them so that they could earn an income and be more self-sufficient.

The session resolved that attention be paid on how to convert knowledge into skills while providing opportunities for them to digitalise and organise markets.

It was also resolved that the core emphasis of the National Social Investment Programmes be on the youths who accounted for 70 million of the Nigerian population.

dailytrust