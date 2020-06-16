Man U player, Angel Gomes visited TB Joshua’s church in Nigeria for healing – Watch Trending Video

A video of Angel Gomes, a Manchester United player, is currently trending on social media where he was seen receiving prayers of healing at TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). In the video, which appeared to have been shot in 2016, the talented attacking player identified himself as a 16-year-old whose parents are big fans of the cleric.

The English player also narrated how frequent injuries including hip, groin and ankle hindered him from playing in times of important tournaments, matches, and breakthrough moments. He said;

“My name is Angel Gomes, I’m from Manchester. I’m sixteen. I play for the Manchester United Football Club. And I’ve been struggling really with injuries.

“I’ve been having injuries around my hip and groin which have been affecting me playing. I also suffered ankle injury not long ago which kept me out for a long time.

“These injuries would come at hard times for me, times when I was having a breakthrough or times when I had to go to a tournament or playing games, these injuries would happen quite frequently.

“I play for Man United, I also represent England national team under-17 level as captain. I’ve known about the Synagogue Church of Nations for a long time.

“As my family follows the prophet, my parents are big fans. So we thought it would be a good time for me to come and be touched by the prophet.”

Watch the video below

Manchester United’s Angel Gomes went to T.B Joshua’s church for healing pic.twitter.com/TBYGR4xifH — JAGS (@EtniesJags) June 15, 2020