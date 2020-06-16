Ariana Grande splashes out $13.7m on Los Angeles Mansion – Photo

United States music star, Ariana Grande has paid $13.7m for a swanky new home in the hills of Hollywood in Los Angeles. The singer snapped up the home after it was left on the market for two years and dropped in price from $25.5 million.

The popstar’s new home above the iconic Sunset Strip spans 10,000 square feet and features its very own fitness studio and a wine cellar.

The four-bedroom home even has a incredible infinity pool which offers a stunning view of LA.

It has seven bathrooms and a master suite spanning the entire top floor with an en-suite bathroom.

The singer’s luxurious suite has imported stone, dual vanities, toilets – plus a single shower with dual rainfall showerheads.

She’ll be able to entertain visitors to her new pad on the private outdoor patio.

Ariana will be rubbing shoulders with high-profile neighbours like Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves.

She’ll be able to keep in tip-top shape in a gym and wellness center with sauna.

She moves to her home from a rented property above the mountains of Beverly Hills where she has lived for several years.