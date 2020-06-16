28-year old son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrested for stabbing neighbor

The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested in Orange County, California last week after allegedly stabbing a neighbor multiple times, it has been revealed.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was arrested and booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday and subsequently released, according to Orange County Jail booking information.

The victim was hospitalized ‘with multiple non-life-threatening injuries,’ a police spokesperson told TMZ.

On his booking slip, Adam Abdul-Jabbar is listed as a 6-foot-7, 180-pound Gamestop employee.

Police told TMZ that the officers responded to a call in San Clement on June 9 around 10pm local time.

‘The suspect, who is the neighbor of the victim, was arrested without incident,’ a police spokesperson told TMZ.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 73, has not issued a statement on the arrest.

It is not clear who Adam Abdul-Jabbar’s mother is. Kareem has three children with his first wife, Janice, whom Abdul-Jabbar divorced in 1978, and another son with a woman named Cheryl Pistono. A 2015 Washington Post article simply states that the former UCLA star has a fifth child, presumably Adam, ‘with another woman.’