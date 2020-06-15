What killed Floyd Mayweather’s ex-wife Revealed – See details

Floyd Mayweather‘s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris died of an accidental drug overdose, a coroner’s report has found. The mother-of-three tragically passed away in March aged just 40.

She was found dead in her car outside of her property in Valencia, Calfornia on March 10, reportedly by one of her children.

No evidence of drugs or suicide were found at the scene.

But after an autopsy, it has been determined by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner Coroner that she died of “mixed drug toxicity”.

Josie was in a relationship with the legendary boxer from 1995 until 2010, when he attacked her in front of their children at her Las Vegas home.

Floyd served two months in jail after he was convicted of domestic violence against her in 2010.

The pair have three children together – Koraun, 20, Zion Shamaree, 19, and Jirah, 15.

Mayweather paid tribute to the mother of his children at the time, sharing several personal snaps with his 23 million followers on Instagram.

The American superstar described her as “my angel”, “my heart”, “my sweetheart”, “my love”, “my rock”, “my family”, “my kiss”, “my sunshine” and “my flowers”.

One pictured showed him kissing her on the cheek, while another showed her smiling alongside their two sons.