President Donald Trump Sparks Concerns with ‘Baby steps’ and two-handed Water Sip at Speech

President Donald Trump has fired back at comments about his apparent frailty on show during a graduation address. Observers noted the US President taking ‘baby steps’ and using two hands to drink from a glass of water at West Point, the nation’s premiere military academy.

Some professionals raised concerns over whether the leader, who turns 74 today, has neurological medical issues.

Trump did not address remarks about drinking his water ‘sippy cup’ style during his New York appearance.

But he zeroed in indignantly on descriptions of him gingerly descending a staircase while looking at his feet – claiming he ran ‘with momentum’.

Trump tweeted: “The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery.”

He added: “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

Observers have long speculated that the president may need medical attention based on some of his physical tics and his erratic tweeting – claims he has repeatedly rejected.

Presidential health is keenly observed in the US, where the White House is typically called upon to issue statements about leaders’ fitness and answer public concerns.

Experts had previously noted Trump using two hands to drink from a cup of water since at least 2017.

His use of two hands to sip from a water bottle using two hands during trade talks in Japan elicited curiosity.

The latest footage capturing his two-handed sipping at West Point footage prompted another round of concern and criticism – quickly batted away by the leader.

Yale psychiatrist Dr Bandy Lee wrote on Twitter : “This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan.”

Joe Biden fundraiser Jon Cooper tweeted: “Recent videos make it clear that there is something medically wrong with Trump. The way he walks, how he holds a glass of water, his slurred words, his lapses in thought. What is the White House hiding?”

The White House recently issued a statement pronouncing the president in good health for his age, and Trump himself has repeatedly insisted he is perfectly fit.