Missing 19-year-old Nigerian Lady, Toyin found Dead in America.

A 19-year-old Nigerian Black Lives Matter protester, Oluwatoyin Salau, has been found dead days after tweeting that a man who offered her a ride to church, had molested her in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was last seen on June 6, 2020 at a demonstration in the Tallahassee area, according to the Police Department. Hours prior to being reported missing, Toyin Salau tweeted that she had been molested by a man while looking for a place to stay after the demonstration.

She added that she had called the authorities to report what had happened.

“Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions.” she tweeted.

Before her death, the teenager had emerged as a leading voice in recent protests throughout the area.