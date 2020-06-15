Graduate DMS Data Analyst Recruitment at Nestle Nigeria Plc – Apply Here

Nestle Nigeria Plc – As the Leading Nutrition Health and Wellness Company, we are committed to enhancing People’s lives, everywhere, every day. Infact enhancing lives will influence everything we do together.

Job Title: DMS Data Analyst

Location: Ilupeju, Lagos

Position Type: Full-time

Nestlé Nigeria is currently looking for a Distributor Management Systems (DMS) Data Analyst to provide technical support to the Distributor Sales Force, as well as the Sales teams to aid effective planning and decision-making processes by providing all necessary and relevant sales information and reports with regards to DMS1. Job Responsibilities

A day in the life of… Providing business support to secondary sales automation projects – DMS1.

Ensuring data accuracy of all business data on DMS1 to aid swift and accurate business decision-making.

Providing data and support for phased planning for the implementation of Distribution Management solutions.

Execution of the Distributor Management solutions at distributor point according to the company guidelines for ensuring proper tracking of the secondary sales.

Troubleshooting for issues related to DMS reports.

Testing of new enhancements with live data.

Defining plans to improve usability of DMS solution and reports to increase the benefits to the organization.

Liaising with IS/IT department/agency for periodic follow-up and update of the system at distributor points. Job Requirement

What will make you successful Minimum of a Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Mathematics/Industrial Mathematics, Statistics, Data Science, Informatics or Economics.

1 – 2 years experience in Sales within a similar FMCG company and must have handled DMS version 5 upgrade to at least version 8.0 related projects.

Demonstrated experience in Masterdata management, handling large data sets and relational databases.

Experience in data models and reporting packages, as well as programming languages such as SQL and Python.

Advanced level in the use of Microsoft Excel.

A high level of mathematical ability, analytical mind and inclination for problem-solving.

Impeccable verbal and written communication skills.

Result-focused individual with a great sense of responsibility, agility and ability to take ownership in all tasks assigned. Application Closing Date

19th June, 2020. How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply online