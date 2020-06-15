Facilities & Maintenance Supervisor Vacancy at
Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, the Ikeja Electric (IE), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network, came into existence on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company Of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Facilities & Maintenance Supervisor
Location: Lagos
Job Type: Full time
Reporting To: Facilities & Maintenance Lead
Role Purpose
- Ensuring all office buildings are conducive for all employees and meet health and safety requirements.
Responsibilities
- Supervises and coordinates the day-to-day maintenance and repair of buildings, grounds, and associated equipment. Oversees staff that installs, inspects, repairs, and maintains building systems, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, water, safety, and civil works.
- Preparing Bill of Quantities and related documents to put out tenders for contractors.
- Allocating and managing space in buildings
- Ensuring that facilities meet government regulations and environmental, health and security standards.
- Co-ordination of all premises work, and engaging the necessary service providers, to execute planned preventive and responsive maintenance (PPRM).
- Checking that agreed work by staff or contractors has been completed satisfactorily and following up on any deficiencies.
- Manage key and lock changes to offices, all carpentry works including ordering of supplies.
- Responding appropriately to emergencies or urgent facilities and maintenance issues as they arise.
- Overseeing building projects, renovations, improvements or refurbishments.
- Helping business to relocate to new offices and drafting reports as well as creating written recommendations to enable decisions about rental/leasing of property where applicable.
- Managing general upkeep and maintenance of facilities.
- Negotiating the best deals with contractors and suppliers for minor facilities maintenance works.
- Responsible for project planning and management of building/renovation work of the Head Office/ Business Units and other IE Locations, supervising and coordinating work of contractors.
- Liaising with all facilities management specialist and supervisors across assigned locations to ensure timely close out of repair and maintenance works.
- Supports in developing Architectural/engineering planning and design.
- Inspecting facilities (Head Office/Business Units/ Substations) to determine if lightning, sanitation etc. are adequate and to ensure compliance to standards.
- Comply with Quality Management System / Occupational Health & Safety requirements including objectives and applicable regulations relating to assigned jobs.
- Ordering of all facilities maintenance consumables such as wires, cables, bulbs, locks etc.
- Perform any other duties as requested by the Head of Department.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or HND qualification in Quantity Survey or Building Technology
- Minimum of 4-6 years’ experience in a similar role with a good knowledge and understanding of facility maintenance, property management and project management
- Membership of relevant professional body will be an advantage.
Technical Competencies:
- Facility Management
- Vendor Management
- Contract Management
- Project Management.
Behavioral Competencies:
- Communication and Interpersonal Relations
- Supervisory/Managerial Skills
- Problem Solving and Decision Making
- Managing Resources
- Business Focus
- Ability to Delegate
- Exude integrity
- Attention to detail but also the ability to see the implications for the bigger picture
- Organisation, time management, prioritizing and the ability to handle a complex, varied workload.
Application Closing Date
12th June, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
