Couple Found Dead Inside their Apartment In Imo – Photo

A statement by the spokesperson of the state police command, Godson Ikeokwu, says at about 9am today, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division received a call inviting them to number 19 Vic-Mic lodge JMJ Bus stop in the state. On getting to the apartment, the broke the door reading to the apartment and ound the lifeless bodies of the couple.

According to the Ikeowku, late Cynthia visited her boyfriend, late Samuel, on Saturday, June 13, and passed the night but unfortunately, both of them didn’t wake up the next morning.

”Preliminary investigations suggest that they may have died as a result of drug consumption.” the statement read

Ikeowku said the remains of the deceased persons have been deposited in the morgue, while an investigation is in progress.