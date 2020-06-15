Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has committed suicide. Police confirmed the death at his Mumbai home on Sunday.

The award-winning actor, who played Indian skipper MS Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic, was found hanging at his residence.

His death followed that of his manager Disha Salina, who also committed suicide.

The reason for Rajput’s suicide is yet to be confirmed.

Post-mortem reports are being awaited, according to Mumbai Police.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us,” said a statement by Rajput’s publicist.

“We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

“We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

The actor’s former manager, Disha Salian, died last Monday after a fall from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

The police are investigating both cases.

He was 34.