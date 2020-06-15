54-year-old woman welcomes twin boys after years of childlessness – Video

A 54-year-old US-based Nigerian woman has shown her sincere appreciation to God after she welcomed her first babies after years of childlessness. The beautiful new mom, identified as Bunmi Lawal Olugbodi, recently welcomed her first babies, a cute set of twin boys with her husband.

Makeup artist @maryshine_pro who announced the good news, shared loved up photos of the Nigerian lady with the caption;

“Blessed New Mom @54years

Congratulations on the Arrival of your Cute set of Twins @bunmi2010 More of God’s Blessings

This God is so Beautiful and Awesome

Latest mommy in Town, Mommy of Boys. First Babies Ever”

Watch the video of the woman rocking her baby bump;