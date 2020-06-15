25-year old Philadelphia Man who killed four people over a Period of Nine months Arrested

A Philadelphia hit man who allegedly collected thousands of dollars for targeted kills was charged Friday with four separate murders dating back to September 2018. Steven Williams, 25, has been described as a ‘contract killer’ who carried out a ‘streak of wanton, violent crimes’ in Philadelphia over the course of nine months.

According to KYW News radio, police believe the alleged hit man could be responsible for many more deaths.

They are also still hunting for the link between the murdered men.

Williams was already being held at SCI Mahanoy in Frackville for unrelated crimes that took place in Montgomery County but was brought back to Philadelphia Wednesday to face the new charges.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Williams initially denied any knowledge of the crimes but has now said he knows of them.

He reportedly claims, however, that he is being made the ‘fall guy’ by others.

He was charged with the four murders as well as weapons offenses, conspiracy and tampering with evidence on Friday.

The first murder Williams has been charged with took place on September 8, 2018, in the 1900 block of Hartel Avenue.

Police responded to a call of a shooting to find 35-year-old William Crawford shot multiple times.

It is believed to have happened early morning as Crawford was getting out of his white Dodge Journey to visit his sister in Rhawnhurst.

Police say he was approached by Williams who was wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the back.

The second alleged murder didn’t take place until February 10, 2019, on West Oak Lane.

The victim, Jermaine Simmons, 39, was shot multiple times while sitting in a car in front of his home at about 5pm

The third victim was shot and killed while sitting on the porch of a home on March 25, 2019, at around 4pm in the 100 block of Meehan Street in the East Mount Airy.

The 31-year-old man was later identified as Richard Isaac.

He was shot multiple times in the head and chest.

The fourth and final victim identified by police was shot and killed while sitting in his son’s car near Girard College on May 4, 2019.

Williams is being held without bail and is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

He will have a preliminary hearing on July 1.