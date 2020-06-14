University of Ibadan steps into Governor Obaseki/APC saga

One of the reasons cited for the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki from APC’s June 22 governorship primary in Edo State was that the University of Ibadan awarded him two certificates with separate dates.



However, the University of Ibadan debunked the claim on Sunday.

UI Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, on Sunday restated that Obaseki graduated from the institution in 1979.



Faluyi said the institution’s stand remained as contained in an earlier statement that “Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division. Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”





In the same vein, the varsity’s Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo, said the claim by the APC was false.



He said “We stand by our statement on Obaseki. How can you issue two certificates to a candidate? That is not true. It is not possible. He graduated in 1979 from the university. We issued only one certificate to him, not two.”