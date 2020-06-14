Excellence Scholarships At Kent Business School – UK 2020 ( Apply Here)
The Kent Business School – UK is offering the Excellence Scholarships to International students who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution. The award supports talented aspirants who hold outstanding academic merit and want to pursue a Master’s degree program at Kent Business School.
Application Deadline: June 30, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Master’s
Value of Awards: Up to £5,000
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must Be self-funded.
- Applicants Should hold (or expect to hold) a first-class degree (or equivalent). Students with a borderline 2:1/First degree
- Applicants need to meet specific English language requirements to be able to study at the university.
How To Apply: You can apply for the Kent Business School Excellence Scholarship only after you have received a formal offer to study a Masters programme at Kent Business School.
Please use the online application form, which can be accessed by clicking on the following link – KBS Excellence Scholarship Application Form
Visit The Official Website For More Information
