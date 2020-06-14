AXA Mansard Insurance Supports Children’s Online Education

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of AXA, has said it supported children’s online education during the Children’s Day celebration.

A statement from the firm said many children participated in the programme, tagged ‘AXAKidsRock’, to win prizes such as laptops, school supplies and data bundles to support the educational learning online.

It said several kids participated by posting pictures of themselves with a caption that best described them on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

The Chief Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Mrs Jumoke Odunlami, said, “We believe children are the keys to the better Nigeria that we all dream about and thus, we are committed to helping prepare them to achieve their hopes and aspirations.”

According to the statement, a six-year-old girl, Khaira Bashir, won the grand prize, while there were other consolation prizes for the runners-up and the first 30 entries.

Odunlami, said, “We are aware that many parents have turned to the comfort of online learning to engage their kids during these unprecedented times, ensuring their learning journeys continue.

“We want to support these parents as much as we can; we want to support their kids as much as we can. Kids remain the joy of every parent, every nation and every society. At AXA Mansard insurance, children remain at the heart of all we do.”

