2020 International Awards for Development Economics At University of Kent – UK (Apply Here)

The University of Kent is offering International Awards for Development Economics to help interested applicants cover study expenses during their academic pursuit at the Institution.

The scholarships are available to outstanding students from low-/lower-middle-income countries, who have secured a scholarship of at least 50% of the full tuition fee through another recognized funder. The School will pay the difference to the full tuition fee.

Application Deadline: June 22, 2020

Eligible Countries: Low-/lower-middle-income countries.

Type: Masters

Value of Award: 50% of the full tuition fee

Number of Awards: 2

Eligibility:

Applicants are required to hold their previous Certificates of Degree.

Applicants will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency.

How To Apply: In order to apply for the opportunity, please ensure that you have already submitted an application for a place of study on one of their programmes. After that, you must complete and submit the application form here.

Visit The Official Website For More Information