More on 35year Old Woman who is Pregnant for her Stepson

Please read More on 35 year Old Woman who got Pregnant for her 20 year old Stepson in Russia. Their faces fill with tears of joy as this couple find out they are to become parents.

The mum-to-be gently taps her partner on the back as he faces away from her as she checks the results – it’s positive.

The beaming expectant 20-year-old dad hugs his older partner as she starts to cry tears of joy

But this couple from Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia, are unusual as they are stepmother and stepson.

Marina Balmasheva, 35, is four weeks pregnant with the child of her student lover that she has known since the age of seven.

The popular social media influencer ran away with her husband’s eldest son Vladimir ‘Vova’ Shavyrin and now they are expecting a baby.

She posted a video on Instagram of the moment they discovered they would be hearing the patter of tiny feet to her 411,000 followers she gained through her weight-loss videos, showcasing how she shed 60 kilograms.

Referring to the positive test she said: “My first “stripy” how I cried.

“That’s the first hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin test) and I couldn’t sleep all night. I was so uneasy.”

Recalling how she felt when she found out she was pregnant, she said: ” My voice and hands were shaking.”

Marina said her former stepson thought she was handing him a watch rather than a positive pregnancy test.

She laughed: “Men can become so dumb at these moments.”

The controversial couple now plan to get married.