Chrissy Teigen gives Painful update to fans on Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen has updated fans on how her breast implant removal surgery went. Following the surgery, she admitted she was left feeling “so so so so so sore “.The celebrity chef – who is married to singer John Legend – said surgery went “perfectly” but admitted the “absolute best part” was waking up to find a handmade card from daughter Luna.

She said: “Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.”

Luna, four, crafted a a hilarious card to her mum as she penned “bye boobies” on it.

Chrissy showed snaps of the thoughtful card from her young daughter.

It read: “Have fun pulling your boobs out. Love, Luna. Bye boobies.”

Mum-of-two Chrissy set the rumour mill in motion in May after she declared she was heading under the surgeon’s knife again.

Chrissy reassured fans she was having surgery to remove her breast implants removed.