Unity Bank plc records N506.07m quarterly profit

Unity Bank Nigeria Plc has said its profit after tax rose by nine per cent to N506.07m in the first quarter of 2020 from N464.87m in the same quarter in 2019.

The bank, which released its Q1 2020 results alongside its 2019 annual report to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, declared gross earnings of N44.59bn for the 2019 financial year.

It recorded a profit before tax of N3.64bn, while profit after tax closed at N3.38bn.