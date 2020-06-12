TB Joshua Celebrates His 57th Birthday, Reveals How God Wants Us To Mark It – VIDEO

On Friday June 12th 2020, Prophet TB Joshua will turn 57 years old! Here is an important message on how God wants us to mark this occasion: “Viewers all over the world, good morning and win today! Happy 57th birthday – June 12th. Birthdays are a time to reflect on the memories of yesterday, the joys of today and the dreams of tomorrow. Viewers, I want to thank you for your prayers and your love.

Many waters cannot quench love. Viewers, what does this love I am talking about look like?

➡️ Love that has feet to move to the needy, to move to the sick ones, to move to the hungry ones.

➡️ Love that has hands to help others without expectation.

➡️ Love that has eyes to see misery and want.

➡️ Love that has ears to hear the sighs and sorrows of men.

Happy Birthday, my friends! The only way to have a friend is to be one.

⭐ Many T.B. Joshuas are orphans. Let us father them.

⭐ Many T.B. Joshuas are homeless. Let us shelter them.

⭐ Many T.B. Joshuas are sick. Let us care for them.

⭐ Many T.B. Joshuas are lonely. Let us be their companion.

My friends, let the feelings of others matter to us. ‘Will these children not go to school? How can these people be lonely and homeless?’ There are many sick ones, hungry people, widows and orphans in our communities. Let us care for them.

Let me leave you with this word of exhortation. Matthew 25:40 – “And the king will tell them, ‘I assure you, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!’ ” Viewers, what does this mean? Whatsoever you do to the least one, that you do to God. Happy birthday!

Let us pray. Viewers, by the authority of the Scripture, I proclaim a mighty blessing upon your life! I proclaim a mighty blessing upon your now! I proclaim a mighty blessing upon your future! In Jesus Christ’s name we pray. Amen!

Lord Jesus, as we celebrate according to Your instruction, give us the vision we should have for our lives. Give us the faith and the courage to dream big, in Jesus Christ’s name. Amen! Happy Birthday!” – TB Joshua