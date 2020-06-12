Sephora announces it will officially dedicate 15% of its shelf space to black-owned beauty brands

Popular makeup retail chain, Sephora has announced it will dedicate 15% of its stores’ shelf space to the products of black-owned companies, becoming the first major retailer in the United States to take the “15% pledge.”

The announcement comes after the designer Aurora James called on the brand and others, including Net-a-Porter, Target, and Whole Foods, to sign the 15 percent pledge, a commitment to buying 15 percent of their goods from Black-owned businesses.

“We represent 15 percent of the population and we need to represent 15 percent of your shelf space,” James wrote. The beauty retailer is the first business to sign up.

The pledge stems from the ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations that was triggered by the death of George Floyd.

In a press release, Artemis Patrick, EVP and chief merchandising officer of Sephora, said: “We were inspired to make the 15% Pledge because we believe it’s the right thing to do, for our clients, our industry and for our community.” He added, “We recognize we can do better and this pledge builds on our ongoing work to use our resources to drive meaningful and long-term change for Sephora and our industry.” As James said on her Instagram Stories, “This is only the start.”