Proton Oil and Gas Ongoing Job Recruitment – Apply Here

Proton Oil and Gas Ongoing Job Recruitment 2020

Job Title: Accounts Officer

Location: Cross River

Job Description

Prepare financial reports

Assist with tax returns or audits

Provide basic accounting and bookkeeping support to clients

Monitor and document travel and client meeting expenses

Keep track of and verify accounts payable and receivable.

To Apply

Interested and qualified candidate should send their Resume to: recruitdesk@protonmail.com using the Job Title as subject of the email

Application Deadline: 30th June, 2020.