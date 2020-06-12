Proton Oil and Gas Ongoing Job Recruitment – Apply Here
Proton Oil and Gas Ongoing Job Recruitment 2020
Job Title: Accounts Officer
Location: Cross River
Job Description
Prepare financial reports
Assist with tax returns or audits
Provide basic accounting and bookkeeping support to clients
Monitor and document travel and client meeting expenses
Keep track of and verify accounts payable and receivable.
To Apply
Interested and qualified candidate should send their Resume to: recruitdesk@protonmail.com using the Job Title as subject of the email
Application Deadline: 30th June, 2020.
