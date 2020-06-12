Polaris Bank Limited Ongoing Recruitment – Apply Here

Polaris Bank Limited is one of Nigeria’s top financial institutions with over 373 branches and cash centres across Nigeria offering premium financial services.

It operates as a group that provides facets of financial products and services powered by a purpose built technological framework that supports the service delivery process to customers. Polaris Bank limited is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Cashier

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Requirements

Banking associate 1 -13 years experience in cash handling, teller, revenue and franchise business, business continuity trained. Channels/Digital banking experience.

To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

