Polaris Bank Limited Ongoing Recruitment – Apply Here

June 12, 2020   Jobs

Polaris Bank Limited is one of Nigeria’s top financial institutions with over 373 branches and cash centres across Nigeria offering premium financial services.

It operates as a group that provides facets of financial products and services powered by a purpose built technological framework that supports the service delivery process to customers. Polaris Bank limited is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Cashier

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Requirements

Banking associate 1 -13 years experience in cash handling, teller, revenue and franchise business, business continuity trained. Channels/Digital banking experience.

To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

