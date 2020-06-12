Polaris Bank Limited Ongoing Recruitment – Apply Here
Polaris Bank Limited is one of Nigeria’s top financial institutions with over 373 branches and cash centres across Nigeria offering premium financial services.
It operates as a group that provides facets of financial products and services powered by a purpose built technological framework that supports the service delivery process to customers. Polaris Bank limited is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Cashier
Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers
Requirements
Banking associate 1 -13 years experience in cash handling, teller, revenue and franchise business, business continuity trained. Channels/Digital banking experience.
To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
22 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEOSEO Score
Leave a Reply