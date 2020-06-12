Georgina Rodriguez admits feeling “ashamed” during workouts with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has admitted she felt “ashamed” training with her Cristiano Ronaldo during the coronavirus lockdown – but now revels in learning from her “best teacher.” Rodriguez admitted the Juventus striker is her inspiration because of the sacrifices he makes to keep fit.

And the 26-year-old, who wowed her Instagram fans with a string of lockdown gym routines, confessed the part of her body she most likes working on are her glutes.

Spaniard Georgina, now back in Italy after nearly two months on lockdown in Madeira with her family, told a Portuguese magazine: “Initially I was ashamed about working out with Cristiano.

“Imagine having to train in the same space as Cristiano.

“I was used to working out at home when he went to train at his club so we could spend more time together when he returned.

“But afterwards that feeling went and now I love exercising with him.

“He’s become my greatest motivation and inspiration.”

She added in her interview with Women’s Health: “Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon.

“He’s an elite athlete. It’s incredible how he focuses and devotes himself to his passion for football.

“There’s no doubt he trains more and better than me. There’s just no comparison. He’s a professional athlete.

“But I have the best teacher at home and every day I learn something new with him.

“When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me by a stack of goals.”