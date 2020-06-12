Access Bank manager Nwaru Jerry Nnamdi charged with stealing N14m

Police in Lagos have charged the Ketu Branch Manager of Access Bank Plc, Mr Nwaru Jerry Nnamdi, with stealing N14m.

Nwaru, 34, was alleged to have stolen the money while refilling the bank’s ATM Vault.

His employer, the Access Bank, reported the theft at the Ikoyi Division of Nigeria Police Force, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the station, CSP Tijani Mustapha N`abba, subsequently directed his men led by Inspector Afolayan Babashola to arrest the suspect.

The police arraigned Nwaru before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate`s Court on Thursday on a four-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

However, the presiding Magistrate , Mrs K.O Doja Ojo, declined to entertain the matter on the ground that the charge did not fall into the category of the emergency cases approved for the court to handle.

Doja Ojo directed the police to return the suspect to the station and bring him back after COVID 19 crisis for proper arraignment.

According to police, nemesis, caught up with the suspect when forensic auditors from the bank`s headquarters audited the account books of the branch.

The auditors discovered that the suspect stole N14m between May and December 2019 through false accounting.