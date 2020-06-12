2020 International Scholarships At Tampere University of Applied Sciences Scholarships – Finland – Apply Here

The Tampere University is giving an opportunity to International students who are bright students and having financial difficulties to achieve their academic goals.

At Tampere University, you will get not only top-notch teaching but also educational and career-related programs to facilitate the participation of students in different life situations.

Application Deadline: September 30, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: 25% – 50% tuition fee waiver

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies: Undergraduate degree program science, engineering, business, and technology

Eligibility: To be eligible for this program, applicants;

Must be an international student

Must have applied for a bachelor’s degree program at the university.

Must have a high school diploma to be enlisted for a bachelor’s degree program at the university.

Must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: No separate application is required. All applicants will automatically be considered for this application if they have successfully enrolled in an approved course.

Visit The Official Website For More Information