2020 International Merit Scholarships At Southern New Hampshire University, USA – Apply Here

Are you an International student? Are you willing to study for a degree program in Southern New Hampshire University, USA?

Applications are invited for the International Merit Scholarship program which is awarded to International students who are looking to pursue a degree program in Southern New Hampshire University, USA.

The Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit, coeducational, and nonsectarian university situated between Manchester and Hooksett, New Hampshire, in the United States. The university was founded in 1932 by Harry A.B. Shapiro and his wife Gertrude Crockett Shapiro as a for-profit institution focused on teaching business.

Application Deadline:

For Undergraduate:

3rd June 2019 {CLOSED}

14th October 2019 {CLOSED}

For Postgraduate:

February 13, 2019 {CLOSED}

June 3, 2019 {CLOSED}

October 14, 2020

February 11, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Value Of Scholarships: Undergraduate students may be eligible for up to: $6,000 (per year) and Graduate students may be eligible for up to: $4,000 (one-time award over two terms)

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

Applicants must have good communication skills

Applications must have applied for Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree program in SNHU

Application Process: Click here to begin application

Visit The Official Website For More Information