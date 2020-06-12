2020 International Architecture Funding At Bond University, Australia – Apply Here

The inaugural Master of Architecture Scholarships aim to provide high academic achievers with full-fee tuition remission for the Master of Architecture program at Bond University. These scholarships have been made available through the support of key partners including:

Condev Construction

HomeCorp

This support will cover the full tuition fee for an approved course. Apart from this, it will provide students with the chance to gain experience and mentoring with sponsoring partners.

Application Deadline: July 19, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Value of Award: Full-fee remission

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field Of Study: Master degree program in architecture and built environment

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students

Applicants must be currently achieving, or have achieved, a minimum cumulative percentage average of 75% from a Bond University Bachelor of Architectural Studies or an undergraduate degree program approved by the Australia New Zealand Architecture Program Accreditation Procedure (ANZAPAP)

Applicants must have accepted for admission and offered a place in the master of architecture degree.

How To Apply: Applicants will have to apply for an approved course at the university, with the help of this online application form. If their application for admission is accepted, eligible students can apply for this scholarship via the Scholarship Application Form.

Visit The Official Website For More Information