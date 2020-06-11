Tennis Legend Marries Fifth Wife who is 30 years Younger

Former Wimbledon champion Ilie Nastase has tied the knot for a fifth time with his latest bride some 30 years younger than him. The 73-year-old Romanian tennis ace wed Ioana Simion, 43, during a “simple and beautiful” ceremony at the Mamaia resort in the seaside city of Constanta, Romania.

It is believed that Nastase and Simion have been civilly married since April last year but wanted to wait on for a church ceremony.

Nastase is a former world No. 1 singles tennis player who won the French and US Open, as well as multiple doubles titles, including Wimbledon.

And his 62 singles title wins puts him at No. 9 for the most wins in the Open Era.

“We did not do anything special. We left the church and ate at a restaurant,” Nastase told local media after the ceremony.

“It was simple and beautiful. That’s what we wanted to do, few people, without advertising. That’s what my wife wanted.”

Nastase was previously married to Dominique Grazia from 1972 to 1980, before marrying Alexandra King, Amalia Nastase and Brigitte Sfat.

The Romanian tennis legend began dating new bride Simion in September 2018 after he divorced his fourth wife Sfat.

He has four daughters and a son from his previous marriages.