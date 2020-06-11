Puzzle as Family of Four Including Two Toddlers Go Missing In Northern Ireland

A mum and dad have disappeared with their two toddler children as police desperately appealed for help to find them. Derry couple Charlene Collins, 25, and Martin Collins, 27, were last this week with their two young children.

The kids are understood to be about one and two years old.

The family were last seen in the O’Connor Court area of Derry.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson shared an appeal on Facebook, saying they were becoming “increasingly concerned” about where the parents and two children were.

They said: “Charlene & Martin were last seen yesterday with their two young children (approximately 1 and 2 years old) at 0930 hours in the O’Connor Court area of the city.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this family, please contact 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 1225 9/6/20.