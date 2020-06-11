Man Cries As Fraudsters At Computer Village Sell Packaged Fufu As Iphone 7+ – VIDEO

A Man loses N20,000 to Fruadsters at Computer Villages as they sold him packaged cassava instead of Iphone 7+. The amazing thing is that people at the scene were blaming and calling him a thief for attempting to buy an Iphone 7+ for 20,000 naira.

This is how we get people into depression o , my fellow Nigerians. No single person stepped up to encourage or console him throughout the clip.

Come and see market today o. lockdown never ease finish and men are not taking prisoners. watch the video below