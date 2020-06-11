Leadership Work Grant At Green River College – USA 2020 (Apply Here)

The Green River College – USA is giving applicants the opportunity to apply for the Leadership Work Grant which will be awarded to outstanding applicants who needs financial support to start their academic journey.

The educational award intends to support talented new international students who want to commence their study at GRC for the academic year 2002/21.

Application Deadline: July 10

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Any

Value of Award: Up to $1,000

Number of Awards: 4

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a high school diploma and GED.

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Applicants must have a previous year degree.

How To Apply: Students should take part in an international program at the college. Thereafter, applicants can download the application form for the opportunity.

Visit The Official Website For More Information