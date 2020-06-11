Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get cozy at their friend’s birthday party – VIDEO

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have sparked speculations they’re back together after they were spotted getting cozy at their friend’s birthday party on Tuesday, June 9. NBA star and Tristan Thompson’s former teammate Jordan Clarkson shared a video on his Instagram Stories featuring a group of people singing “Happy Birthday” to Savas Oguz.

In the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, and Thompson, 29, stood next to each other with the NBA star placing his arm around her as they held up their phones to record Oguz, 30, blowing out the candles on his cake.

Rumors of their reconciliation began last month when fans began speculating that the Khloe star was pregnant with their second child. But the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” denied the pregnancy news.

The pair who broke up in February 2019 after the basketball player was seen with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party, also recently teamed up against Kimberly Alexander, who claimed Thompson fathered her child.

They sent Alexander a cease and desist before suing her for libel.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have also been spending the lockdown together with their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.