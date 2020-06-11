Kendall Jenner cosies up to NBA star Devin Booker at dinner amid romance rumours

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker sparked romance rumours as they had dinner at one of Malibu’s finest restaurants. The supermodel, 24, and Phoenix Suns basketball player, 23, have got everyone talking about whether they were dating after they hit the road together in Arizona.

Rumours were rife again when the catwalk beauty and the sports star were seen at the exclusive Malibu hot spot Nobu on Monday.

It’s claimed the happy pair were seen leaving in the same SUV, according to TMZ.

Kendall looked sensational as she strutted over to the vehicle in a deep plunge mini dress which she paired with chunky black boots.

The pair were spotted heading out for dinner ahead of Devin’s return to work, according to the gossip site.