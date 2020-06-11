Invitation to Idaho funding At University of Idaho, USA 2020 – Apply Here

The University of Idaho, USA is offering the Invitation to Idaho funding to Individuals who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution.

All the eligible applicants will receive the award amount of $15,084 for the academic year 2020-21. This is renewable up to four years of undergraduate enrollment.

Application Deadline: October 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $15,084

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Studies: Undergraduate degree program in business, accounting, finance, art, science, engineering, etc.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be a new, first-time freshman admitted to the University of Idaho

Applicants must be pursuing your first bachelor’s degree

Applicants must have an incoming GPA of 3.0 or higher

Applicants must be a resident of a non-WUE state or an international student.

Applicants are required to demonstrate sufficient ability in English language

How To Apply: Students who have enrolled in an undergraduate program at the university will automatically be eligible to apply for this Idaho Scholarship.

Visit The Official Website For More Information