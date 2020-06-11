International Awards for Academic Excellence at University Canada West, Canada – 2020 ( Apply Here)

The University Canada West, Canada is offering the International Awards to International students who are willing to undergo a degree program at the Institution. The program aims to support domestic and international students who want to apply for the bachelors or masters degree program at the university in Canada.

Application Deadline: June 30.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Bachelors or masters

Value of Awards: up to $10, 000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligible Field of Study: MBA, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication, Associate of Arts.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with excellent academic achievements.

Applicants have to provide the standardized test scores of TOEFL or IELTS.

Applicants must be International Students

How To Apply: To apply for the award, students are advised to take admission in the bachelors or masters degree program at the university. After that, you can complete the grant application form.

Visit The Official Website For More Information