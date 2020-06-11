Firm to provide health insurance for 500,000

Aella, a fintech start-up, has stated its readiness to provide quality health insurance coverage for over 500,000 Nigerians in 2020 by making available to them a 30-day N800, 000 worth of health care cover whenever they signed up on its Aella app.

The company which recently launched Aella Care, a health insurance scheme in partnership with Hygeia; a foremost HMO in Nigeria to support the Federal Government’s drive in boosting the country’s insurance scheme, said the resolve to make it more attractive to get more people on board was arrived at when they saw the high number of those that signed up in their first pilot week.

According to the company,paid customers and new users will have access to general consultation, pharmacy benefits, antenatal care/delivery services, accidents, and emergencies, dental care, surgeries, and more on them for free for 30 days.

Speaking on the scheme,Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Akin Jones, said to get under the health insurance care, interested persons must download the Aella App; Click on the Insure your Health Tab; Select a Plan; Look through your coverage and verify; upload a payment method (which can be canceled after the free trial is over) and access is open for one to enjoy the benefits.

Jones said though Aella App was launched as a digital lending platform, the recurrent theme where 25 percent of the loans were being used to pay for medical expenses, second only to small business loans and other bill payments opened up to them the situation in the health insurance system.

The app, he said, provides users with a super-fast medium to ensure their health, access loans, and pay bills. He said its monthly subscription and credit payment model allows millions of underbanked users access services that have hitherto been inaccessible to them.

He said: “As of 2016, only three percent of healthcare expenditure in Nigeria was paid for using health insurance and to bridge this gap, Aella is using a four-pronged approach which includes trust, access, pricing, and education.

“We believe that the reason more Nigerians aren’t obtaining health Insurance is due to these four factors. “These include trust. Customers do not trust that there are no hidden obligations and that insurance policies would effectively cover all that they are promising.

“Secondly is access. Customers do not believe that the hospital networks reach remote areas easily accessible to them in times of need.

“Thirdly is pricing. Customers believe that low-cost insurance schemes do not provide adequate coverage.

“And the fourth thing is education. Customers are not well educated about the costs and benefits of insurance.”

“Aella’s mission, therefore, is to tackle these head-ons by ensuring that customers are aware of all charges associated with their chosen insurance plan and the differences between plans. Its partnership with Hygeia, Nigeria’s most trusted HMO will also allay the fears of many Nigerians regarding access and pricing.

He said the company will also constantly engage the public on its support of the government’s declared goal of Universal Health Coverage through the expansion of its health insurance and financial inclusion services.