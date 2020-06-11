Beyonce in Talks with Disney Over mega £80million Deal

Beyoncé is in advanced talks to sign an £80million deal with Disney for three major projects. The singer will appear on the soundtrack for Marvel film Black Panther 2, which is due for release next year, plus two other blockbusters.

It comes after she featured on last year’s remake of The Lion King.

A source said: “Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand.

“She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects.

“Disney have put forward a deal worth around £80million, which will secure Beyoncé for three major projects, including the Black Panther sequel.

“As part of the deal they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyoncé voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney Plus.

“After the success of having Meghan Markle voicing the film Elephant on the platform, they have projects coming up which align perfectly with Beyoncé’s brand.

“The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now.”