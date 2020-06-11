American Singer, Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband after almost seven years of marriage

American singer, Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the American Idol winner quietly filed to end her marriage in Los Angeles last week.

Clarkson and Blackstock first began dating in 2011 and got married in 2013. They have two children together, five-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander.

Blackstock also shares his 13-year-old son Seth and 17-year-old daughter Savannah with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Blackstock also shares his 13-year-old son Seth and 17-year-old daughter Savannah with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

The news of their divorce comes just weeks after Clarkson – who is said to be worth $45 million – put her Encino, California home up for sale, listing the sprawling pad for just under $10 million.